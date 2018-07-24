Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The August 28 Florida Primary Election is coming up fast. Tuesday marks the first official day that absentee or vote by mail ballots were sent to out by Florida election supervisors.

The mail ballots should start arriving in mailboxes by the end of the week.

Some key notes about voting by absentee ballot:

Ballots must be back at the county elections headquarters by 7:00 p.m. on primary day; postmarks don’t count.

Ballots must be requested by August 22. Leave yourself enough time to fill it out and mail it back.

Double check your ballot before mailing it in and be sure to turn it over and examine every page.

Be sure to sign it. The signature must match the signature on file when the person registered to vote. If you think your signature has changed, update it with a new voter registration form.

If you receive an absentee ballot and decide to vote in person, you can do that. You can bring the absentee ballot to the poll so it can be canceled but it’s not required. You won’t be able to vote in person if you’ve already mailed in the absentee ballot.

The last day to register to vote in the Primary Election is July 30 and that is less than a week away.

If you aren’t registered already and aren’t registered by the deadline, you can’t vote in the primary election by mail or in person.

Register online here

You may also submit a Voter Registration Application (Español) (Kreyòl) by mail. Print, sign and mail it to the Elections Department. The application must contain the applicant’s original signature.

For more information on how to register in Broward County, click here.

For Miami-Dade County, click here.

Florida is a “closed primary” state, which means only voters registered with a political party may vote in that party’s Primary Election. One exception: If all the candidates are running as members of the same party, the primary is open to all eligible voters. All voters can also vote in nonpartisan elections for judges and school board members.

In-person early voting begins August 13 in Miami-Dade County and August 18 in Broward County. The last day of early voting in both counties is Sunday Aug. 26.

