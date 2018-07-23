Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to cast your ballot in the upcoming Primary Election and haven’t registered to vote yet, time is running out.

In Miami-Dade and Broward the deadline to register to vote in the August 28th Primary Election is Monday, July 30th.

To be eligible to vote you must at least be 18 years old, though they can pre-register at 16, and a U.S. citizen.

To vote you must live in the county where you register. When you register to vote, it is required by law that you include a residential address. A P.O. Box or business address is only allowed as a mailing address, not as a home address.

There are two ways to register to vote.

First, if you meet the requirements you can register online.

The second way to register is to fill out a Voter Registration Application.

Miami-Dade residents can find their applications HERE. When completed, they can be mailed to or dropped off at the county’s election department headquarters at:

Elections Department

2700 NW 87th Avenue

Doral, FL 33172.

Applications can also be dropped off at the county’s Elections Branch office downtown with a copy of the necessary ID.

To register in Broward, you may obtain a Voter Registration Application in person or by telephone by contacting:

The Supervisor of Elections Main office:

115 S. Andrews Avenue

Room 102

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301

Office Number – (954) 357-7050

Or you may apply at any of these Broward County locations: See the complete list

Early voting begins August 18th in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Early Voting Dates And Locations In Miami-Dade

Early Voting Dates And Locations In Broward

The deadline to register to vote in the November 6th General Election is October 9th.