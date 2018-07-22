Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 11-year-old boy suffered several cuts to his back after falling off a 20-foot boat Saturday evening near Boca Chica Key.

The boy fell from a private boat in the Lower Keys and was struck by the boat’s propeller, according to the Monroe Sheriff’s Office.

The youngster was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital at about 7:40 p.m., authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the boy suffered six to seven cuts to his back.

The boy and his family had been visiting the Keys from Lutz, Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.