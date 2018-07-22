Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive during a dive on Saturday.

BSO said Paul Elmore, 67, from New York, was diving at around 10:20 a.m., east of the Hillsboro Inlet in Pompano Beach, when he apparently lost consciousness.

Fellow divers attempted to revive him by rendering first aid, according to BSO.

Elmore was eventually taken to shore by a BSO marine unit. He was then rushed to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead.

Cause of death will be determined by Broward County’s Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services.

BSO continues its investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4200.