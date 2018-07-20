Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Here’s a list you don’t want your city to make. The Orkin extermination company rated its top 50 rat-infested cities. Miami-Fort Lauderdale is number 13.

In New York City, which ranked number two, a group of dog owners calling themselves the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society takes to the streets using an old-fashioned way of tackling the problem.

The group caught 26 rats, which, if you do the math, saved over three hundred thousand more offspring from hitting the streets. Some of the top rat catching dogs include Mountain Feist, Cairn terriers, Yorkshire terriers, and, of course, rat terriers.

Here’s the list from the Orkin company of top rat cities.