MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Here’s a list you don’t want your city to make. The Orkin extermination company rated its top 50 rat-infested cities. Miami-Fort Lauderdale is number 13.
In New York City, which ranked number two, a group of dog owners calling themselves the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society takes to the streets using an old-fashioned way of tackling the problem.
The group caught 26 rats, which, if you do the math, saved over three hundred thousand more offspring from hitting the streets. Some of the top rat catching dogs include Mountain Feist, Cairn terriers, Yorkshire terriers, and, of course, rat terriers.
Here’s the list from the Orkin company of top rat cities.
- Chicago
- New York
- Washington D.C.
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco-Oakland San Jose
- Baltimore
- Philadelphia
- Minneapolis-St. Paul
- Detroit
- Denver
- Seattle-Tacoma
- Boston
- Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
- Dallas-Ft. Worth
- Cleveland
- Atlanta
- Hartford & New Haven, Conn.
- Pittsburgh
- Indianapolis
- Portland, Ore.
- Houston
- Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- Milwaukee
- Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va.
- Richmond-Petersburg, Va.
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.
- Charlotte, N.C.
- St. Louis
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Sacramento-Stockton Modesto, Calif.
- Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich.
- Cincinnati
- Rochester, N.Y.
- West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce,
- Columbus, Ohio
- New Orleans, La.
- Nashville, Tenn.
- Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville, S.C.
- Flint Saginaw-Bay City, Mich.
- Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M.
- Portland-Auburn, Maine
- Green Bay-Appleton, Wis.
- Phoenix
- Orlando-Daytona Beach Melbourne, Fla.
- San Diego
- Burlington-Plattsburgh, Vt.
- Madison, Wis.
- Salt Lake City