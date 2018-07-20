  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Here’s a list you don’t want your city to make. The Orkin extermination company rated its top 50 rat-infested cities. Miami-Fort Lauderdale is number 13.

In New York City, which ranked number two, a group of dog owners calling themselves the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society takes to the streets using an old-fashioned way of tackling the problem.

The group caught 26 rats, which, if you do the math, saved over three hundred thousand more offspring from hitting the streets. Some of the top rat catching dogs include Mountain Feist, Cairn terriers, Yorkshire terriers, and, of course, rat terriers.

Here’s the list from the Orkin company of top rat cities.

  1. Chicago
  2. New York
  3. Washington D.C.
  4. Los Angeles
  5. San Francisco-Oakland San Jose
  6. Baltimore
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Minneapolis-St. Paul
  9. Detroit
  10. Denver
  11. Seattle-Tacoma
  12. Boston
  13. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
  14. Dallas-Ft. Worth
  15. Cleveland
  16. Atlanta
  17. Hartford & New Haven, Conn.
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. Indianapolis
  20. Portland, Ore.
  21. Houston
  22. Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
  23. Milwaukee
  24. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va.
  25. Richmond-Petersburg, Va.
  26. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.
  27. Charlotte, N.C.
  28. St. Louis
  29. Buffalo, N.Y.
  30. Kansas City, Mo.
  31. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla.
  32. Sacramento-Stockton Modesto, Calif.
  33. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich.
  34. Cincinnati
  35. Rochester, N.Y.
  36. West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce,
  37. Columbus, Ohio
  38. New Orleans, La.
  39. Nashville, Tenn.
  40. Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville, S.C.
  41. Flint Saginaw-Bay City, Mich.
  42. Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M.
  43. Portland-Auburn, Maine
  44. Green Bay-Appleton, Wis.
  45. Phoenix
  46. Orlando-Daytona Beach Melbourne, Fla.
  47. San Diego
  48. Burlington-Plattsburgh, Vt.
  49. Madison, Wis.
  50. Salt Lake City
