MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fire at a Miami-Dade recycling plant has caused some environmental concerns.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. inside the Ferrous Processing and Trading Company at 3700 NW North River Drive, right across the street from Casino Miami.

The plant processes old metal, copper, aluminum, and steel items. As a result, the recycled metal that has been ground up contains plastic insulation and other materials that you would find inside refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers.

When the plastic burns it creates toxic chemicals and fumes.

The fire was contained 90 minutes later. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said everyone inside the business got out safely. Fire crews that remained on the scene to knock down flare-ups were rotated in and out of the area to limit their exposure to the acrid smoke and fumes.

Area residents are also being warned.

“We’ve asked that residents and anyone who works in this area, if you do suffer from any respiratory conditions try to say indoors for the most part and try to avoid any outdoor activities,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Erika Benitez.

The county has dispatched a team to determine if there are any environmental issues. The Coast Guard is also monitoring the situation regarding possible contaminants that may have run into the river.

Fire crews are being very careful in how much water they use to put out smoldering hot spots at the facility and to avoid overflow into the river if possible.