  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Elections, Politics, Voter Registration, Voting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More young people are registering to vote in the mid-term elections, especially in Florida.

Analysts say the uptick in voter registration is likely a response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Florida saw an 8 percent jump in registered voters, aged 18 to 29, since the shooting.

That’s nearly four times the national average, according to data firm Target Smart.

Analysts say this increase in young voters could mean more votes for Democratic candidates — and that has the potential to dramatically affect the vote in Florida —
the nation’s largest swing state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s