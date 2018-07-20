Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More young people are registering to vote in the mid-term elections, especially in Florida.

Analysts say the uptick in voter registration is likely a response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Florida saw an 8 percent jump in registered voters, aged 18 to 29, since the shooting.

That’s nearly four times the national average, according to data firm Target Smart.

Analysts say this increase in young voters could mean more votes for Democratic candidates — and that has the potential to dramatically affect the vote in Florida —

the nation’s largest swing state.