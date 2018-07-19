Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Four men have been indicted for the murder of rap artist XXXTentacion.

Two men, Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright, are in custody.

Detectives are asking for help in finding two additional suspects, Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome.

Thursday is the first that authorities have named either man.

All four are charged with first degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Detectives say Boatwright and Newsom were the men who confronted Jahseh Onfroy, XXXTentacion’s real name, back on June 18th.

Any who knows the whereabouts of Allen or Newsome should call police immediately.