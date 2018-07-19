Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Flowers Foods, Inc., makers of Swiss Rolls sold at stores nationwide, has issued a nationwide recall for the product due to the potential presence of salmonella contamination.

Salmonella may be present in whey powder, an ingredient used to make the product, the Georgia-based company announced.

The products are sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s.

They say the whey powder is provided by a third-party manufacturer and supplier.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

The company urges customers to throw away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you should have any questions about the product, you are urged to call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.