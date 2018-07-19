Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Swim Advisory is in effect for three Miami-Dade beaches.

Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water at Golden Beach, Crandon Beach North, and Crandon Beach South.

The health department said recent water tests at those three beaches did not meet the standards for safe swimming.

Testing found a prevalence of enteric bacteria, which is an indicator of fecal pollution. The bacteria may have come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

The advisory will be lifted when two consecutive water tests show acceptable bacteria levels.