FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen people taken into custody in Miramar while protesting the immigration policies under President Donald Trump will be released from jail on Thursday.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday a bond of $100 was posted for each of the 17 people arrested. They are charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing a public road.

They were taken into custody Wednesday while protesting outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on SW 145 Avenue after refusing to leave the middle of an intersection.

“The peaceful rally – held by immigrant youth, mothers, community members, nannies, and childcare providers – was held to demand Miramar Mayor Messam and city officials shut down the ICE facility that is terrorizing South Florida’s diverse community,” said Adam Luna, with United We Dream, in a statement.

During the protest, some of those taking part laid down in the street while others formed a human chain. Most wore t-shirts with the words ‘Abolish ICE’ emblazoned on them.

“We want ICE abolished, it has no place in this city,” said a protester who called himself Mo

Protesters claim undocumented immigrants are forced to stand in the hot sun at the facility for hours on end waiting to be seen for monthly check-in sessions.

“They have to check in from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. without shade or water,” said protester Paula Muñoz.

In response to the protest, ICE issued the following statement:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said ICE respects the Constitutional rights of all persons to peacefully express their opinions. That said, ICE remains committed to performing its immigration enforcement mission consistent with federal law and agency policy.”