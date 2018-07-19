Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man that can be seen in surveillance footage captured inside a convenience store.

That man is accused of killing 61-year-old Ayub Ali, a father of four.

Inside Aunt Molly’s food store Tuesday afternoon, the suspect is seen following Ali around the counter, moments before putting a black object to his back.

Minutes later, he takes money from the register and leaves.

But according to deputies, the suspect returned shortly after and shot Ali.

He was taken to Broward health medical center and pronounced dead.

“I can’t believe this. It happened during a robbery in his own store,” said friend Joaquin Nieves.

Ali’s loved ones and neighbors are all on high alert.

Two of Ali’s four children, a son and a daughter, survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this year.

Ali’s closest friends hope the community can help find a killer.

“Please, anyone knows anything tell them speak up,” said Nieves. “Tears me apart, I hope somebody seen something somebody call the cops please let’s stop the violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.