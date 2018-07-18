Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we sweat out the peak of summer, it’s more important than ever to protect yourself from the sun.

If you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time, you know that sunscreen is a must. But not everything you think you know about sunscreen is true, so let’s break some myths with the help of Forbes magazine.

Myth number one – you don’t need sunscreen on cloudy days. Oh, so not true. Clouds do little to block the UVA or UVB rays that can harm your skin. If you are going outside, wear sunscreen.

Many people believe you can’t get sunburned if you’re in the water. Wrong-o. UVB rays go right through the water, the same thing applies to car windows.

Then there’s the belief that a sunscreen with a high SPF will last all day. Not so, the SPF numbers are based on how much the sunscreen can block UVB rays over a span of two hours. You need to reapply if you outside longer than that or if you’ve been in the water or sweating profusely.

Myth number four, only parts of your body exposed to the sun can get skin cancer. While those parts are more likely to develop melanoma, other areas like the soles of your feet or underneath your nails can get it too. If you find a suspicious spot, see a doctor.

Finally, you won’t get skin cancer as long as you use sunscreen. Nope. No sunscreen is 100 percent effective so don’t forget to use other types of protection like sunglasses, loose clothing, and hats. When you can stay in the shade and if you can avoid peak sun hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.