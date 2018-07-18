Filed Under:ICE, Local TV, Miramar, Protest

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Protesters have taken to the streets of Miramar to display their anger at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Several dozen protesters blocked the intersection of SW 145th Avenue and SW 29th Street. Drivers trying to get through the intersection were forced to turn around.

Some of the protesters sat in the street, others laid down, chained arm in arm.

They were wearing orange shirts with ‘Abolish ICE’ markings.

They said they were protesting the inhumane treatment of immigrant families and want ICE out of their city.

ICE has a field office in Miramar. Miramar has cited the ICE property for multiple code violations.

Last February, Miramar’s city commission passed a resolution demanding ICE stop mistreating people on the property.

