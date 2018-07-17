Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is back in the U.S. after his tumultuous trip through Europe.

Fall out from his comments during a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to continue. During the conference, Trump questioned his own intelligence community after meeting privately with Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

“They said they think it’s Russia, I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia. I will say, I don’t see any reason why it would be,” said Trump.

The President said Putin was “powerful” in his denial that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. But all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian government directed cyber attacks on members of the Democratic party.

Republican lawmakers have taken issue with the President’s remarks.

“The President’s comments made us look as a nation more like a pushover,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“I never thought I would see an American president throw the intelligence community under the bus like that,” said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ.

Democrats claim President Trum is compromised.

“Americans are scratching their heads and saying if that’s not the explanation, that Putin has something on it, what is it, what the heck could it be,” said Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

The President denied that in an interview to Fox News before leaving Finland.

“If they had it, it would have been out,” said Trump.

Putin admitted he wanted Trump to win the election.

“Yes I did because he talks about bringing U.S.-Russia relationship back to normal,” he said during Monday’s news conference.

President Trump has blamed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation for putting U.S.-Russia relations at an all-time low.

While flying home aboard Air Force One, the President tried to clarify his statements in a tweet.