MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Three men convicted of murdering Broward Sheriff Deputy Brian Tephhford have been sentenced to life in prison.

On Monday, a jury rejected the death penalty for Eloyn Ingraham, Bernard Forbes, and Andre Delancy when they didn’t unanimously vote for execution.

The jury’s life or death decision came more than a year after opening statements in the trial.

The same panel convicted the three men in March of first-degree murder and other charges.

Ingraham was a passenger in a vehicle that Tephford pulled over near an apartment complex in November 2006. Prosecutors say Ingraham used his cellphone to call Forbes and Delancy, who showed up and opened fire. Tephford was killed.

In addition to the life sentence, the trio also received 30 years in prison for trying to kill Deputy Corey Carbocci who was providing back up.

