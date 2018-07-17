Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small plane has gone down in the Everglades in far southwestern Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue received word of the plane emergency just after 1 p.m.m

Chopper4 spotted the fixed-wing plan in the high grass, it appears one of its wings have been sheared off.

Markings on the plane indicated it belonged to the flight school Dean International. It is the same flight school where, last year, a student took a plane and crashed in the Everglades. The student died in the crash.

The area is very remote, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue used airboats to reach it.

A second area of debris was spotted a distance away, but it is not known if it is related to this crash.

There is no word on how many people were onboard the plane and if they survived.