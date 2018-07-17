Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police made several arrests Monday afternoon after an immigration protest in Pompano Beach.

The protestors blocked entrances and exits to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement transition center at 3900 Powerline Road.

A man and woman even chained their necks to the fence and police had to cut the locks to get them out.

Protestors said it’s time to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

“We do not stand by and watch this country treat immigrants this way. We will not stand by and see children in cages. We will not stand by. We will make our selves heard and we are doing it by all means necessary,” said protestor Alessandra Mondolfi.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says 7 people were arrested after they were warned that they were trespassing.