FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A family is safe after an early morning fire ripped their home near Ft. Lauderdale.

Robert Su and his family have lived in the home in the 4900 block of SW 16th Street for the last three years.

He said he, his wife and their two children, a two and a half year daughter and a nine-year-old son, were sleeping when the fire erupted near the boy’s bedroom.

“As you can see from the damage it could have been worse and I’m just grateful to God we’re here today,” he said.

The fire began in an outdoor shed, which was also very close to where his daughter was sleeping.

“Over here, if you walk this way, this is my daughter’s bedroom which is right next to where the damage was, where it started,” he told CBS4’s Ted Scouten as they toured the house.

Su is grateful for a neighbor who noticed the fire and pounded on their door.

“I’m grateful that my family’s okay and that we made it out, and for that good Samaratain knocking on our door. My wife is fine, our children are fine. We come into this world with nothing and I think we can start back up again, it’s just going to take a little time,” he said.

The fire spread through the attic space, affecting the whole house. The house, which Su and his family had completely renovated, is now uninhabitable. They’ll have to find a temporary place to stay.

Su said there’s a lot of work ahead for his family who he’s grateful made it out alive. Su has set up a Go Fund Me page for anyone who would like to help.