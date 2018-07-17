Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Soccer star David Beckham and his partners will have another shot at convincing Miami commissioners to put their Miami Freedom Park proposal on the November ballot.

During last week’s commission meeting, Beckham and his business partner Jorge Mas were not able to convince at least three of the five commissioners needed to approve the Major League Stadium project.

Commissioners Willy Gort, Manolo Reyes and Ken Russell all planned to vote no.

During the hearing, Russell made a passionate plea for more information. He also pushed for a $15 dollar minimum wage for anyone working on the project, a share in profits and making sure the city was not on the hook for any cost of cleaning up the property.

In a sit-down discussion with CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, Mas revealed that they would pick up the clean up costs for the land which is currently occupied by the Melreese Golf Course and Country Club. He estimated that it would cost $35 million.

In another concession, Mas also said the city would receive a percentage of the revenue from operations, a key concession demanded by Russell.

In addition to a 25,000 seat soccer stadium, the project also included an office park, hotel, and retail complex spread out over 73 acres.

In order for the project to go forward, voters would have to decide to change city law so the administration could negotiate a no-bid land lease to build the soccer complex.

Mas said it the commission votes no on holding a referendum, or it the stadium plan fails at the ballot box, he would again look to build the stadium in Overtown, a site he’s rejected before.

The Miami commission is scheduled to take up the issue again Wednesday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.