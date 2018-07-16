  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating how a Pembroke Pines police SUV ended up in a canal Monday afternoon.

CBS Miami Chopper4 was over the scene at Krome Avenue, just south of US-27, where aerial footage showed Pembroke Pines police units and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck.

The Pines unit was partially submerged with airbags deployed and windshield wipers on.

It is not clear if there were any injuries or how the SUV may have ended up in the canal.

The story is developing.

