MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man is dead and another one is in the hospital after a crash in Hallandale Beach.

Police say the driver of a van, which appears to belong to an air conditioning company, crashed into a Toyota Corolla on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. near US 1 and Atlantic Shores Boulevard.

According to police, prior to the crash, something happened between the van and another vehicle.

“It appears there was some sort of altercation between a black Mazda and a white van,” said Hallandale Beach Police Dept. Sgt. Pedro Abut.

Carlos Oquendo, who lives near the scene, says he was outside when the white van struck a white Toyota Corolla.

“The van struck the white car, kept going, hit a palm tree and then struck a pedestrian,” said Oquendo. “The driver took off, walking up the street and down the street.”

The driver of the van and the pedestrian were transported to the hospital.

“The person in the van was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” said Sgt. Abut.

Police are not saying how exactly the man in the van received those life-threatening injuries. They say the pedestrian died at the hospital.

Police are now looking for the woman who’s believed to have been involved in an altercation with the driver of the van.

“We are looking for someone, a black female, driving a black Mazda so we are asking so we are asking the public if they know anything about this incident to notify the police department,” said Sgt. Abut.

Police say the man and the woman who were in the white Toyota Corolla were not injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities. Give Broward Crime Stoppers a call at 954-493-TIPS.