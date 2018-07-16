Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mayor Carlos Gimenez released a budged proposal for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

One of the major focuses is on youth and community safety.

The budged allows for more than 100 officers in schools and nine priority response teams.

They will be assigned to cover each of the county’s districts and respond to active shooter situations.

“Even though this is the most expensive way to provide this vital service, we simply do not have enough time to train and hire the sheer number of law enforcement officers that would be necessary when school starts,” Gimenez said.

During his speech, Gimenez also mentioned that property taxes will not be affected.

He also noted that water and garbage fees will see slight increases and library charges will go down.