LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – One person has been injured in a police-involved shooting that took place in Lauderhill.

According to authorities, shortly after responding to a robbery in their jurisdiction, Sunrise Police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the suspect in that case.

The robbery took place at a Valero gas station located at 6000 West Oakland Park Blvd shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Lauderhill Police assisted Sunrise Police in the search of the suspect.

Police say a nearby Lauderhill officer came into contact with the suspect in the alley way of the Inverness Plaza and became involved in a shooting.

The suspect was injured as a result of the shooting and was transported to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, the suspect is listed in stable condition.

A clerk at the gas station told CBS4 she confronted the subject in an attempt to defend the victim before he fled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is normal for any police involved shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting has been place on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the FDLE investigation. That is all standard protocol.

Anyone with information in regard to the case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.