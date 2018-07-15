Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Ashley Moody is a former judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.
She discusses why she is running to fill Pam Bondi’s seat.
Guest: Ashley Moody, Republican Candidate
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.