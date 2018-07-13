Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Models, models as far as the eye can see. Thousands showing up filling two blocks outside the W South Beach for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit casting call at Paraiso.

The runway show is part of Miami Swim Week and will take place Sunday night.

“So what is going to take to make it, what do you think?” Asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

See SI Casting Call Photos

“Just being ourselves, we don’t know what they are looking for, so just going there and being ourselves”, said Tina Mengle, a model whose trying out.

“Is it intimidating to get up and see thousands of girls at this casting?” asked Petrillo to another model.

“Instead of being intimidating, it’s more like empowering, because there’s all these beautiful girls and it makes me want to get out there more,” said model Fabiana Ricupero.

SI’s editor MJ Day is overwhelmed by the record number of young women who showed up, with only 16 slots available.

“This turnout blows all of our minds. No one knew. We didn’t know how many people would want to put themselves out there, to be a part of this. It’s been overwhelming,” said MJ Day.

When the girls finally make it inside for the casting, there no strutting a runway showing off their perfect bodies. They’re being interviewed.

As the Sports Illustrated brand is about showcasing young women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities.

“That’s the energy that this brand has always been about. It’s more important than ever that we scream it from the rooftop. It’s a strange world we live in now, so it doesn’t need to be any other way than supportive and embracing.”

Camille Kostek and Haley Kalill were last year’s SI Rookie pics. This year, they’re here to coach the girls who are trying out.

“You have girls that are curvy, girls that are thin, girls from every ethnicity. It’s really important because SI wants to embrace girls from everywhere and every body type, and that’s what Makes SI the iconic brand that it is,” said Haley.

“Personality is a big part of SI. Yes, ultimately you are supermodels. Yes, you’re in a bikini, but personality is so big and that’s why so many of us, want to be a part of it,” said Camille.

Remember they are only looking for 16 girls for Sunday Night’s show! The whole casting process continues tomorrow At W South Beach at 9 a.m.