MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a killer after a man was found shot to death in a car in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade police say they got a call around 7:30 p.m. Thursday about a hit and run crash at the intersection of NW 89th Avenue and 146th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into a tree. Inside the car, they found the body of a man in the backseat.

The driver was missing.

Police have not released the name of the man who died, only saying he was in his 30s.