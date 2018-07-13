Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two caretakers at a Boynton Beach assisted living facility are facing serious charges Friday.

Police say Lashron Williams and Phygelle Brudent, who worked at Regal Park assisted living facility, used duct tape last week to restrain a 67-year-old patient who has dementia.

The arrest report says the same tape was also used around the patient’s mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Both suspects are charged with elderly abuse and false imprisonment.

There was no comment from facility managers.