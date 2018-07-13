Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After Sunday night, there will be just one Blockbuster video store left in the U.S.

The last two Blockbuster stores in Alaska are closing. They are in Anchorage and Fairbanks.

Blockbuster has basically shutdown in most of the U.S., but hung on in Alaska where the internet is so expensive, people still rented videos.

The last store standing is in Bend, Oregon.

The general manager says there are no signs it will close any time soon.

The video-renting chain, founded by the late South Florida business tycoon H. Wayne Huizenga, once had about 9,000 stores in the U.S. during the 1990’s but the video renting business went downhill quickly in the 2000’s as video-streaming technology from competitors like Netflix made the weekly drive to the video store unnecessary.

The company went bankrupt in 2010 and closed its last 300 stores in 2013.