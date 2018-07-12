Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hazmat teams responded to a suspected marijuana grow house in the Coral Ridge Isles neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

Fort Lauderdale SWAT had been assisting the Broward Sheriff’s Office during the execution of the search warrant at the residence on the 1400 block of 56 Court, where hazardous materials were found inside, according to authorities.

“With all these guys here, something real bad is going on,” a neighbor said.

BSO said once inside something seemed to be leaking, so they took no chances and called out the bomb squad and fire rescue.

People who live nearby say this is a strange sight in this neighborhood – a place where crime rarely occurs.

“This is a pretty quiet neighborhood. Maybe that’s why they came here,” a neighbor said.

Several officers had to be cleaned off by hazmat teams after possible exposure to unknown chemicals inside the residence, according to authorities.

Images from CBS News Chopper4 showed the Bomb Squad at the scene along with units from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in a tweet there was no hazard to the immediate area.

No one has been arrested just one person detained, according to authorities.

The situation is still developing.