HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) – A Hollywood man is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a bathroom of Publix.

Leandro Mlodziejewski, 28, drove his sister, the teen and the teen’s younger brother to Publix Saturday. It says he then forced the teen into a bathroom and attempted to record himself sexually assaulting her.

Mlodziejewski reportedly threatened to blackmail her by posting the video online if she didn’t “act normal.”

The teen says this comes two weeks after Mlodziejewski sexually assaulted her, then 16, and a 20-year-old woman while they were “extremely intoxicated.” That assault happened in front of the teen’s brother and Mlodziejewski’s sister, both 15 years old.

Mlodziejewski has been charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.