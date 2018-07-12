Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – World Famous TV and movie star Flipper is also quite the soccer fan.

On Thursday, Flipper made his pick for this weekend’s upcoming World Cup final match between France and Croatia.

The dolphin has had success in the past picking Orange Bowl winning teams but back in 2014, he wrongly predicted Argentina would win the World Cup Final. Now he’s trying his luck again.

Two different colored, oversized beach balls represented the finalists; a white ball represented Croatia and a blue ball represented France.

After much debate and a quick swim, Flipper picked France to win Sunday’s World Cup Final.