FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Another arrest has been made in connection to the murder of rapper XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach.

Michael Boatwright, 22, was one of the two armed suspects who confronted Jahseh Onfroy, aka XXXTentacion, when he was killed in broad daylight last month, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Boatwright was arrested on July 5th on unrelated drug charges. Detectives served Boatwright with an arrest warrant for first-degree murder while at the BSO Main Jail. He now faces an additional charge of first-degree murder.

Detectives are still seeking the second gunman as well as Robert Allen, a 22-year-old man described as a person of interest in the case. Investigators want to find out what he knows about the murder. Allen is also wanted in Broward County on a felony warrant for violation of probation for possession of PVP (flakka) and carrying a concealed firearm.

Just before 4 p.m. on June 18th, Boatwright and another armed man confronted Onfroy in an apparent robbery as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports. At least one of the men fired a gun, striking Onfroy. Both men then fled in a dark-color SUV. Onfroy was taken to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office previously charged 22-year-old Dedrick Williams with first-degree murder in the case. They have not said how he is connected to Onfroy’s murder.