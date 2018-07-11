Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s time for Miami Swim Week, literally the hottest event for swim fashions anywhere, from runways to trade shows and more.

Paraiso, formerly Funkshion Fashion, is producing many of the shows around town, including the Paraiso tent outside the Bass Museum on Miami Beach, where CBS4 is getting a special sneak peak.

“The business of swim is huge, we have so much going on here and everything that is swim is here on Miami Beach,” said Sale Stojanovic, co-founder of Paraiso.

Luli Hanimian is a local designer who has been showing her Luli Fama Swimwear line in swim week for 10 years.

“It’s incredible. It’s the biggest exposure we have all year. This enables us get our brands out to the world,” said Luli.

Luli’s inspiration this season is everything Spanish, from the red and white polka dot bikini with fringe to the sexy lacy one piece. “We do preview. We do summer, we do high summer, we’re always feeding new looks into the market,” she said.

Luli Fama shows Saturday night at 10 p.m. at Paraiso Tent.

The brand called KAOHS was created by designer Ali Hoffmann from Los Angeles.

Kaohs is hugely popular with young influencers, all over social media, including the Kardashians -who made quite the splash for the company.

“It was insane. It really helped us launch and blow up and it made us get our brand out to a ton of other celebrities and influencers,” said Hoffmann.

Hoffmann says Swim Week is the yearly don’t miss event for her business.

“It’s coming together with all the brands getting good vibes, meeting our clients and we’re all together in one industry,” said Hoffman.

KAOHS shows Saturday night at 10:30 at The Setai.

Swim Week runs Thursday through Tuesday. For more info visit: http://www.fashionweekonline.com