MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lawyers for the Broward school district were in court Wednesday over the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

They wanted the judge’s permission to release official school records of confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Attorneys for Cruz were trying to block the public from seeing those documents.

Victims’ family members planned to sue the school board, accusing the district of failing to heed warning signs that showed Cruz might kill people at Stoneman Douglas. high school.

