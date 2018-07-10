Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A West Palm Beach police officer accused of stealing on the job has agreed to give up his badge.

Zachary Immler, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor theft charge.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Immler received 12 months of probation. He also agreed to resign from the department and relinquish his law-enforcement certification.

Immler admitted to taking more than $6,000 in cash from a home last October while executing a warrant during a narcotics investigation.

Officials say he hid it inside a black latex glove and then took it out to his vehicle. Immler came clean after the resident told police the money was missing.

