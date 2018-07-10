Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A deadly night in Miami Gardens after a shooting claimed the life of one person and injured a second.

Police said around 8 p.m. Monday they received word of the shooting at 206th Street and NW 15th Avenue. When officers arrived, they 26-year-old Maceo Wright bleeding from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few blocks away, at 203rd Street and NW 13th Avenue, police discovered a second male who had been grazed by a bullet in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital.

While there is no description of the shooter, police say they are looking for a late model white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.