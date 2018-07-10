  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Hank Tester
Filed Under:Airlifted, Hialeah, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Local TV, Officer Shot, Police Involved Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large police presence gathered late Tuesday night in Hialeah.

The scene was in the area of West 2nd Court and 65th Street in Hialeah.

According to authorities, a Miami-Dade Police Officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being grazed by a bullet.

Hialeah Police says the officer was injured in his back.

A perimeter has been established as police search for a male subject who police say shot the officer.

Helicopters could be seen overhead, using searchlights.

This is a breaking news story. Tune in to CBS4 News This Morning beginning at 4:30 a.m. for the latest information.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s