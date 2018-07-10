Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large police presence gathered late Tuesday night in Hialeah.

The scene was in the area of West 2nd Court and 65th Street in Hialeah.

According to authorities, a Miami-Dade Police Officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being grazed by a bullet.

Hialeah Police says the officer was injured in his back.

A perimeter has been established as police search for a male subject who police say shot the officer.

Helicopters could be seen overhead, using searchlights.

This is a breaking news story. Tune in to CBS4 News This Morning beginning at 4:30 a.m. for the latest information.