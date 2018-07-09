Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it has suspended all water releases from Lake Okeechobee starting Monday morning to allow water managers time to fully assess system conditions.

Runoff from rain that accumulates in the Caloosahatchee or St. Lucie basins will continue to pass through downstream structures, the Corps announced in a press release.

“As we look at operations in the system, we believe we can pause discharges for a short time to get additional input from staff on available options for moving water,” said Col. Jason Kirk, Jacksonville District Commander.

“We have implemented higher stages in the canal along the Tamiami Trail and we have implemented deviations to generate flexibility in operations at the southern end of the system to move additional water south. We want to ensure we are using all available flexibility before we resume discharges east and west.”

On Monday, the lake stage is 14.42 feet. The lake has risen 0.18 feet over the past week due to frequent rain in the areas over the past two weeks, the Corps said.

“We acknowledge the continued interest in water releases from elected officials and the public which stem from limitations of the current water management system,” said Kirk. “We will continue to work with state officials and the South Florida Water Management District to implement all possible measures to create additional options. However, we will likely have to resume releases later in the week to reduce the flood risk that a rising lake presents to people living and working around it.”