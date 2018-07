Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Multiple shootings took place in Miami Gardens on Monday, one of which was fatal.

One shooting took place at 20520 Northwest 15th Avenue, where the victim was fatally wounded.

Authorities are currently searching for a suspect.

The second shooting took place at 1340 Northwest 203rd Street.

It is unknown if the shootings are related.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.