Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the remnants of what was Hurricane Berly continue to move to the west-northwest over the northeastern Caribbean, Tropical Storm Chris continues to meander well off the North Carolina coast.

At 5 a.m, the center of the storm was about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Chris had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph as it moved to the south at one mph.

The cyclone is expected to remain nearly stationary during the next day or so. A northeastward motion is forecast to begin late Tuesday, and Chris is forecast to accelerate northeastward on Wednesday and Thursday.

Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Chris is forecast to become a hurricane late today or tonight.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Swells generated by Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.