MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A passenger on his way to Barbados was stopped Sunday by TSA officers at Miami International Airport for attempting to sneak a snake on a plane.

TSA agents say the passenger tried to “artfully conceal the snake inside the electronics of a hard drive, which was placed in a checked bag.”

The ‘organic mass’ was detected by baggage screening and then a TSA bomb expert was called to investigate the inside of the electronic component where the baby Python was found.

The snake was impounded by the United States Fish and Wildlife and TSA said the passenger would be fined.

TSA said the “Interception prevented a possible wildlife threat on an aircraft.”

“Animals of many species have been known to escape and chew through wires with fatal results,” they added.

The passenger did not embark on his flight to the Caribbean island and neither did the snake.