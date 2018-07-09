  • WFOR TVOn Air

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A five-year-old boy with autism, who went missing in Lauderhill, has died.

Zander Brown’s family and neighbors started searching for him near NW 85ht Avenue and 52nd Street after he wandered away from his home Sunday night around 7:15p.m. They then called the police for help.

“We frantically started looking for the child, we noticed the back slider was unlocked but still closed. They continued to search for the child and that’s when they called us,” said Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago.

About an hour and a half later, divers found him submerged in a canal behind his home.

“Rescue units immediately pulled the boy from the water and began CPR and transported the boy over to Broward Health in Coral Springs,” said Santiago.

Despite the doctors’ efforts, Zander did not survive.

