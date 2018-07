Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Florida Highway Patrol discovered a woman dead along interstate 95 Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3p.m., crews rushed to the scene. The area her body was found FHP said was between exits 29A and 29B for Sunrise Boulevard, off the northbound lanes of the interstate.

FHP has not identified the woman nor determined how she died.