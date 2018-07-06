Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami non-profit that has been helping people with disabilities enjoy sailing and boating for more than two decades has suffered yet another setback.

Shake-A-Leg Miami had several of their boats vandalized Sunday night. The organization just recovered from major damage from Hurricane Irma and now this.

John Beauregard, a volunteer with Shake-A-Leg Miami, said his pride and joy – an 80-year-old Criss Craft boat – had deep scratches cut into its finish and its seats were slashed.

“He was mad,” Beauregard said. “Poor man was in a rage. It’s not a scratch. It was vicious.”

Beauregard loves to talk about the boat, which he’s spent time repairing over the years after acquiring it following a fall in a construction accident that left him a quadriplegic.

These days the boat also is a teaching tool, helping teach the kids and teens that come to Shake-A-Leg Miami about boat repair and hard work.

Several of their inflatables were also slashed and damaged and everyone here wants to know who could do such a thing.

They estimated the damage to their boats in the $15 thousand range.

Shake-A-Leg Miami filed a police report and are hoping for tips that lead to an arrest.

Right now, however, their focus is getting back to work serving hundreds of campers this summer.

Shake-A-Leg Miami wants to raise money not only to pay for repairs to the boats that were damaged but also to pay for some much-needed security upgrades.

If you want to help visit shakealegmiami.org.