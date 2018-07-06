Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tiny Beryl has become the first hurricane of the 2018 Hurricane Season.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 1140 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Beryl was moving to the west at 14 mph with maximum sustain winds of 75 mph. Beryl is a very compact hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles.

A faster west-northwestward motion is expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will remain east of the Lesser Antilles through early Sunday. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Beryl.

Some additional strengthening is forecast for Friday. Beryl is forecast to quickly weaken by late Saturday and become a tropical storm or degenerate into a strong open trough near the Lesser Antilles late Sunday or Monday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

