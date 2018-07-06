  • WFOR TVOn Air

Filed Under:Arrest, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Juvane Hylton, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police made an arrest Friday for one of the recent threats made against Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was identified as Juvane Hylton, 22.

The hospital confirms Hylton is an employee there.

Police had to put the campus on lock-down last Friday.

There was also a threat made against JMH on Monday, which caused the facility to be on lockdown.

Police have not connected Hylton to that threat, yet.

Hylton was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail. He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending further investigation.

