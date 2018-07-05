Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The second tropical depression of this year’s hurricane season has formed over the central Atlantic.

At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 1385 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as moved to the west at 16 mph.

Some strengthening is possible, and the depression could become a Tropical Storm Beryl later today or on Friday.

However, it will also encounter strong wind shear prior is forecast to dissipate east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.