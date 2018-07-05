  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hurricane Season, Local TV, Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The second tropical depression of this year’s hurricane season has formed over the central Atlantic.

At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 1385 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as moved to the west at 16 mph.

Some strengthening is possible, and the depression could become a Tropical Storm Beryl later today or on Friday.

However, it will also encounter strong wind shear prior is forecast to dissipate east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s