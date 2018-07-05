Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are looking for a hit and run driver who caused a violent chain reaction crash that left a man seriously injured.

“People heard the crash all the way around the corner, that’s how bad it was,” said neighbor Roxie Bradwell.

Bradwell says the victim of the crash, Sean McGriff, is like a son to her.

McGriff’s cousin says he has a broken pelvis.

Lauderhill police say it all started when the driver of a gold Buick ran a stop sign at Northwest 17th Court and 34th avenue, hit the driver of a white car and that driver went out of control, knocking down a power pole and slamming into McGriff, who was parked on his scooter.

Witnesses say McGriff was thrown several feet.

“He was talking but his legs were messed up from the waist down,” said Bradwell.

The driver of the Buick that caused the chain reaction crash took off but McGriff’s cousin says he and some other witnesses went after him and temporarily stopped him, but he got away.

Police say they recovered the vehicle and are looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.