Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans will be firing up the grill today for their Fourth of July parties.

If you’re one of them, you’ll want to inspect your grill for a possible danger.

Every year about 130 people go to the emergency room from injuries from wire grill brushes. What people don’t realize is that wire pieces can break off and stick to the grill. They can then transfer to any food that is being cooked on the grill.

“There’s a piece of wire that you’re not going to be able to digest and that can cause an internal burn injury that can actually burn through parts of your stomach or your intestines,” said Dr. Erick Eiting.

It’s a type of injury that can be easily avoided.

“It’s best just to take a damp cloth, wipe off the entire area before you turn the grill on, just make sure it’s clean and make sure nothing else is on there because that’s how it gets on to the food, it’s like a hidden particle that latches on to the food,” said Eiting.

Research shows that 1,600 people visited the E-R with wire-bristle brush injuries between 2002 and 2014.